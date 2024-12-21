Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Duke 9-2, Georgia Tech 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia Tech is 2-8 against Duke since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Georgia Tech took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against UMBC by a score of 91-82. The victory was some much needed relief for the Yellow Jackets as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech relied on the efforts of Naithan George, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight assists and two steals, and Baye Ndongo, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Ndongo had some trouble finding his footing against Northwestern on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Jaeden Mustaf was another key player, earning 15 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Georgia Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Patriots as they made off with a 68-47 win. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 21 points or more this season.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Cooper Flagg, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. Flagg had some trouble finding his footing against Incarnate Word last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Georgia Tech's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6. As for Duke, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Tech came up short against Duke when the teams last played back in January, falling 84-79. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.