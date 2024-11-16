Halftime Report

Georgia is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 25-19 lead against Georgia Tech.

Georgia entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Georgia Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Georgia 3-0, Georgia Tech 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Georgia Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Georgia Tech is headed into the game following a big win against Texas So. on Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Georgia Tech was the clear victor by an 81-62 margin over Texas So. With the Yellow Jackets ahead 49-25 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Georgia Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Baye Ndongo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Naithan George, who posted 16 points along with six assists.

Georgia Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Georgia waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Ospreys by a score of 90-77.

Georgia relied on the efforts of Silas Demary Jr., who posted 17 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists, and RJ Godfrey, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Demary Jr. also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Tyrin Lawrence was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds.

Georgia Tech now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Georgia, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.3 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia Tech came up short against Georgia when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 76-62. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia is a slight 2-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Georgia has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Georgia Tech.