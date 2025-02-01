Halftime Report

Louisville is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against Georgia Tech.

Louisville entered the matchup having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Georgia Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Louisville 16-5, Georgia Tech 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:45 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Notre Dame on Tuesday. Georgia Tech fell just short of Notre Dame by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Yellow Jackets have suffered since December 7, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Naithan George, who went 9 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 81.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Louisville entered their tilt with Wake Forest on Tuesday with nine consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with ten. They walked away with a 72-59 victory over the Demon Deacons.

Louisville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chucky Hepburn out in front who scored 14 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Reyne Smith, who posted 16 points along with five rebounds.

Georgia Tech dropped their record down to 9-12 with the loss, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Louisville took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Louisville is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.