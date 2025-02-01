Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Louisville 16-5, Georgia Tech 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Louisville is 8-2 against Georgia Tech since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 3:45 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Cardinals are coming into the contest hot, having won their last ten games.

On Tuesday, Louisville beat Wake Forest 72-59.

Louisville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chucky Hepburn, who had 14 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reyne Smith, who had 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's game on Tuesday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Notre Dame by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Yellow Jackets have suffered since December 7, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Naithan George, who went 9 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 81.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Louisville has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Georgia Tech, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 9-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Louisville has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Louisville was able to grind out a solid win over Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 79-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisville since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisville has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.