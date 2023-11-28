Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Miss. State 6-0, Georgia Tech 2-2

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Georgia Tech might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 89-54 defeat at the hands of the Bearcats. Georgia Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 14 points along with 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, Miss. State put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 74-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miss. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cameron Matthews, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hubbard, who scored 15 points.

The Yellow Jackets' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-0.

While only Miss. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

