Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-5, Georgia Tech 6-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Notre Dame has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Notre Dame is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat Le Moyne 91-62. With that win, the Fighting Irish brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Tae Davis, who went 6 for 10 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Logan Imes, who scored 11 points along with two steals.

Notre Dame smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last game, Georgia Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Georgia Tech steamrolled past Alabama A&M 92-49. The Yellow Jackets have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.

Georgia Tech relied on the efforts of Jaeden Mustaf, who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, and Lance Terry, who went 8 for 14 en route to 22 points. Mustaf had some trouble finding his footing against Duke last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian McCollum, who scored 18 points.

Notre Dame pushed their record up to 7-5 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Georgia Tech, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Notre Dame has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Notre Dame didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Georgia Tech in their previous meeting back in March, but they still walked away with an 84-80 victory. Does Notre Dame have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.