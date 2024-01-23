Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-7, Georgia Tech 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Pittsburgh will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against Duke recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers snuck past the Blue Devils with a 80-76 win.

Pittsburgh's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Blake Hinson, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 24 points and 0 assists. Jaland Lowe was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Cavaliers on Saturday and fell 75-66. Georgia Tech has not had much luck with Virginia recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Georgia Tech's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Naithan George, who scored 15 points along with nine assists, and Baye Ndongo who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 11-7. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid win over Georgia Tech in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 89-81. Does Pittsburgh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.