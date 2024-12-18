Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: UMBC 7-5, Georgia Tech 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers are taking a road trip to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.1 points per game this season.

UMBC's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took their match last Tuesday with ease, bagging a 103-57 win over Cairn. The Retrievers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 23 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-60 to Northwestern. The Yellow Jackets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UMBC pushed their record up to 7-5 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Georgia Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Georgia Tech, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Georgia Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 14-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Yellow Jackets, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

