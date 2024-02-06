Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Wake Forest 14-7, Georgia Tech 10-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.12

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Yellow Jackets couldn't handle the Wolfpack and fell 82-76. Georgia Tech has struggled against the Wolfpack recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had strong showings from Miles Kelly, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and Naithan George, who scored 18 points along with five assists. Kelly continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest can now show off nine landslide victories after their most recent matchup on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 99-70 win over the Orange. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.3% better than the opposition, as Wake Forest's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wake Forest to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Sallis, who scored 24 points along with five assists. Kevin Miller was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Yellow Jackets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-12 record this season. As for the Demon Deacons, their win was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7.

While only Wake Forest took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Georgia Tech's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Georgia Tech and the Demon Deacons were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but the Yellow Jackets came up empty-handed after a 71-70 loss. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.