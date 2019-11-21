Georgia Tech's meaningless buzzer-beating three is one of year's worst beats for bettors

Georgia had their game wrapped up against Georgia Tech in the final seconds on Wednesday. However, the unthinkable happened when Michael Devoe broke the hearts of bettors everywhere.

He heaved up a three from just inside of halfcourt and it went down, making it a 82-78 final score in favor of Georgia. The spread on the game was Georgia -4.5, so Devoe's miracle, meaningless (for the game at least) shot gave Georgia Tech the cover. It was one of the worst beats of the year for gamblers.

Do. Not. Gamble. Kiddos



UGA -4.5

Up 7 .....

Georgia Tech... at the buzzer from 45 feet..

UGA wins by 4 pic.twitter.com/jzUbnbLUQ3 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 21, 2019

With a team trailing by seven points in the final seconds, you would think that they would just dribble out the clock. Well, Devoe certainly wasn't thinking that way and let's just say that bettors weren't happy about it.

Fans were in shock that Georgia Tech came back to cover despite trailing for the majority of the game.

Georgia -5.5 all time bad beat — janitor keith (@JanitorKeith) November 21, 2019

That Georgia tech vs Georgia bad beat was hilarious — Stringer (@TakeNoDaysOff24) November 21, 2019

Despite the loss, Devoe was definitely the star of the game for the Yellow Jackets. He ended up scoring a game-high 34 points in a contest that also featured Georgia's Anthony Edwards, who is projected to be a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

There's certainly always a chance of a bad beat even when games have already been decided, but this is one of the worst beats that we've seen in any sport in recent memory because of how ridiculous the shot was.