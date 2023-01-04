Who's Playing

Auburn @ Georgia

Current Records: Auburn 11-2; Georgia 10-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the #22 Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 60-83 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UGA and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UGA beat the Rider Broncs 78-72 last week. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kario Oquendo (17), guard Terry Roberts (17), guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (15), and guard Mardrez McBride (11).

Meanwhile, Auburn ultimately received the gift of a 61-58 victory from a begrudging Florida squad last Wednesday. Guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points), forward Johni Broome (14 points), and forward Jaylin Williams (13 points) were the top scorers for Auburn.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UGA, who are 6-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped UGA to 10-3 and the Tigers to 11-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia.