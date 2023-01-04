An SEC battle is on tap between the No. 22 Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is 10-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while the Tigers are 11-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's a series that Auburn has dominated of late, with the Tigers winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, the Bulldogs have been more competitive than expected, covering the spread in two of their last three meetings with Auburn. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Auburn. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia vs. Auburn:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Georgia +7.5

Georgia vs. Auburn over/under: 136.5 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: Georgia +270, Auburn -340

What you need to know about Georgia

Georgia didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Rider Broncs last week, but the Bulldogs still walked away with a 78-72 win. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: guard Kario Oquendo (17), guard Terry Roberts (17), guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (15), and guard Mardrez McBride (11).

The victory gave new head coach Mike White (formerly of Florida) his 12th consecutive 10-win season and it only took him 13 games to get there after Georgia went 6-26 in Tom Crean's last year at the helm. Oquendo is now averaging 14.3 points per game and leads all Georgia scorers on the season.

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn capped 2022 off with a 61-58 victory over the Florida Gators last Wednesday. The top scorers for Auburn were guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points), forward Johni Broome (14 points), and forward Jaylin Williams (13 points).

The Tigers were able to overcome 38.2% shooting from the field and 21.4% shooting from the 3-point line by limiting the Gators to just 15.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Bruce Pearl's defense ranks fifth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage allowed (26.2%) but the Tigers rank 329th offensively in 3-point shooting (29.7%).

