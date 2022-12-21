Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Georgia

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-4; Georgia 8-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Chattanooga Mocs will compete for holiday cheer at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Chattanooga will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA took down Notre Dame 77-62. UGA relied on the efforts of forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who had 15 points, and center Braelen Bridges, who had 18 points along with six rebounds. Bridges' performance made up for a slower game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Mocs were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-79 to the Belmont Bruins. Center Jake Stephens did his best for Chattanooga, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five dimes in addition to 20 boards and five blocks.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 8-3 while Chattanooga's loss pulled them down to 8-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. The Mocs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.