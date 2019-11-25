Georgia vs. Dayton odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Dayton Flyers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center in the 2019 Maui Invitational. Both teams are off to a strong start early in this college basketball season with Georgia entering this game 4-0, while Dayton is 3-0. The Flyers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Georgia vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Georgia vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Dayton made easy work of Nebraska-Omaha and carried off a 93-68 victory in its last outing. Forward Obi Toppin was one of the most active players for the team as he had 21 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. On the season, Toppin leads Dayton with 23.7 points per game, while the Flyers have also gotten solid contributions from forward Ryan Mikesell (14 ppg) and guard Rodney Chatman (13 ppg).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down rival Georgia Tech 82-78 in their last outing. Four players on UGA scored in double digits: Rayshaun Hammonds (26), Anthony Edwards (18), Donnell Gresham Jr. (13), and Tyree Crump (11). Edwards is a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and thus far he's averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game -- helping give Tom Crean the star he was lacking in an 11-21 campaign last season.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: Dayton comes into the matchup shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 92 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in this Maui Invitational 2019 matchup.

So who wins Georgia vs. Dayton? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.