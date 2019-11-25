Georgia vs. Dayton odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Georgia and Dayton. Here are the results:
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Dayton Flyers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center in the 2019 Maui Invitational. Both teams are off to a strong start early in this college basketball season with Georgia entering this game 4-0, while Dayton is 3-0. The Flyers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Georgia vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Georgia vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Dayton made easy work of Nebraska-Omaha and carried off a 93-68 victory in its last outing. Forward Obi Toppin was one of the most active players for the team as he had 21 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. On the season, Toppin leads Dayton with 23.7 points per game, while the Flyers have also gotten solid contributions from forward Ryan Mikesell (14 ppg) and guard Rodney Chatman (13 ppg).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down rival Georgia Tech 82-78 in their last outing. Four players on UGA scored in double digits: Rayshaun Hammonds (26), Anthony Edwards (18), Donnell Gresham Jr. (13), and Tyree Crump (11). Edwards is a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and thus far he's averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game -- helping give Tom Crean the star he was lacking in an 11-21 campaign last season.
A couple stats to consider in this matchup: Dayton comes into the matchup shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 92 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in this Maui Invitational 2019 matchup.
So who wins Georgia vs. Dayton? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational preview, bracket
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas, MSU head to Maui
The Spartans and Jayhawks could meet in Wednesday's title game of the Maui Invitational
-
Podcast: Virginia likes going slow
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the Maui Invitational and share memories of the...
-
Top 25 And 1: Xavier set for Florida
The Gators are 4-2 after starting the season ranked in the top 10
-
Memphis shows it's elite sans Wiseman
Precious Achiuwa, the Tigers' remaining five-star freshman, turned in 25 points and 11 rebounds...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke survives vs. Hoyas
The freshman big finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoyas
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...