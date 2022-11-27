Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Georgia

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 3-3; Georgia 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like UGA got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 87-73 fall against the UAB Blazers last week. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was guard Justin Hill (17 points).

As for E. Tennessee State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 74-70 heartbreaker to the App. State Mountaineers.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

UGA is now 4-2 while E. Tennessee State sits at 3-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

E. Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.