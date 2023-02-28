Who's Playing

Florida @ Georgia

Current Records: Florida 14-15; Georgia 16-13

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UGA has to be hurting after a devastating 85-63 defeat at the hands of the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday. A silver lining for UGA was the play of center Braelen Bridges, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Florida and the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida falling 88-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Riley Kugel (20 points) was the top scorer for the Gators.

The Bulldogs are now 16-13 while Florida sits at 14-15. UGA is 6-6 after losses this year, Florida 8-6.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Georgia.