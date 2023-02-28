Who's Playing
Florida @ Georgia
Current Records: Florida 14-15; Georgia 16-13
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
UGA has to be hurting after a devastating 85-63 defeat at the hands of the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday. A silver lining for UGA was the play of center Braelen Bridges, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Florida and the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida falling 88-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Riley Kugel (20 points) was the top scorer for the Gators.
The Bulldogs are now 16-13 while Florida sits at 14-15. UGA is 6-6 after losses this year, Florida 8-6.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Georgia.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Florida 82 vs. Georgia 75
- Feb 26, 2022 - Florida 84 vs. Georgia 72
- Feb 09, 2022 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Florida 70 vs. Georgia 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida 92 vs. Georgia 84
- Mar 04, 2020 - Florida 68 vs. Georgia 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. Georgia 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia 61 vs. Florida 55
- Jan 19, 2019 - Florida 62 vs. Georgia 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 69
- Jan 30, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 60
- Feb 07, 2017 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida 80 vs. Georgia 76
- Feb 16, 2016 - Florida 57 vs. Georgia 53
- Jan 02, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Georgia 63