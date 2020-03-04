Georgia vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Florida @ Georgia

Current Records: Florida 18-11; Georgia 15-14

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while the Gators will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida got a solid performance out of forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 20 points along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, UGA beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 99-89 this past Saturday. UGA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Anthony Edwards, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Rayshaun Hammonds, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Gators are now 18-11 while UGA sits at 15-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.6. But UGA ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Florida have won six out of their last nine games against Georgia.