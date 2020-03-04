Georgia vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida @ Georgia
Current Records: Florida 18-11; Georgia 15-14
What to Know
The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while the Gators will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida got a solid performance out of forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had 20 points along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, UGA beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 99-89 this past Saturday. UGA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Anthony Edwards, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Rayshaun Hammonds, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Gators are now 18-11 while UGA sits at 15-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.6. But UGA ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won six out of their last nine games against Georgia.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. Georgia 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia 61 vs. Florida 55
- Jan 19, 2019 - Florida 62 vs. Georgia 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 69
- Jan 30, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 60
- Feb 07, 2017 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida 80 vs. Georgia 76
- Feb 16, 2016 - Florida 57 vs. Georgia 53
- Jan 02, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Georgia 63
