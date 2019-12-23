Georgia vs. Georgia Southern live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-4; Georgia 7-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stegeman Coliseum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was close, but Georgia Southern ultimately received the gift of a 77-74 victory from a begrudging Texas-Arlington squad on Saturday. Having forecasted a close win for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: UGA escaped with a win against the SMU Mustangs by the margin of a single basket, 87-85. UGA's F Rayshaun Hammonds filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 8-4 and the Bulldogs to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Southern enters the contest with 79.4 points per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But UGA is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the ninth most points per game in college basketball at 83.5. We'll see if that edge gives UGA a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 160

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.