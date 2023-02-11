Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Georgia

Current Records: Kentucky 16-8; Georgia 14-10

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 12-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Stegeman Coliseum. UK won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

The game between UK and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with UK falling 88-73. Guard Antonio Reeves wasn't much of a difference maker for UK; Reeves finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 78-74 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, UGA got a solid performance out of center Braelen Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

The Wildcats are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina Gamecocks Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 71-68. In other words, don't count UGA out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Georgia.