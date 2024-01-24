The Georgia Bulldogs will host the LSU Tigers in an SEC clash on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. Georgia is 13-5 overall and 10-1 at home, while LSU is 11-7 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Tigers have won six of the last eight meetings, but those two victories by the Bulldogs both came on their home court. Georgia is 11-7 against the spread this season, while LSU is 7-11 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 156 points.

Georgia vs. LSU spread: Georgia -3.5

Georgia vs. LSU over/under: 156 points

Georgia vs. LSU money line: Georgia: -174, LSU: +145

What you need to know about Georgia

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Georgia and the Kentucky Wildcats didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs took a 105-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Georgia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 34 points, and Silas Demary Jr. who scored 22 points.

Abdur-Rahim (13.9) and Noah Thomasson (12.1) are the only Bulldogs averaging in double-figures, but the team's success seems to lie more on what it does defensively than what it does on the offensive end. Georgia is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 78 points but is 1-4 when it allows more. The Bulldogs have performed admirably against the spread recently, however, as they've covered in five straight and in seven of the last eight.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 6 on offense, a fact LSU found out the hard way on Saturday as it fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 73-69. The losing side was boosted by Jordan Wright, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Wright, a transfer from Vanderbilt, ranks 10th in the SEC with 15.8 points per game and third in the conference with 2.2 steals. LSU is also getting a nice contribution from Jalen Cook, who is averaging 14.9 points since making his season debut on Dec. 16. The Tigers are 4-4 against the spread in their eight games with Cook, compared to 3-8 ATS in 11 games without him.

