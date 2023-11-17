The No. 12 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (3-0) will try to stay unbeaten when they face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) in the first round of the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday afternoon. Miami won three straight home games to open the season, including an 86-80 win over FIU on Monday. Georgia dropped its season opener at Oregon, but it responded with wins over Wake Forest and NC Central. The winner of this game will face the winner of Kansas State and Providence in the Baha Mar final on Sunday, while the losers will square off in the consolation game.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center on CBS Sports Network. Miami is favored by 7 points in the latest Georgia vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is set at 154.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Georgia vs. Miami spread: Miami -7

Georgia vs. Miami over/under: 154.5 points

Georgia vs. Miami money line: Georgia +256, Miami -328

Why Miami can cover

Miami has already picked up three wins this season, with two of them coming by at least 16 points. The Hurricanes trailed FIU by 12 points with 16:10 remaining, but they put together a 19-0 run to take control of the game. They shot 58.5% from the floor, including a red-hot 13 of 21 clip from 3-point range.

Junior guard Wooga Poplar leads the team with 20.7 points per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 70% from beyond the arc. All five Miami starters are averaging double figures, including center Norchad Omier, who is averaging 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making an immediate impact.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is in its second season under head coach Mike White, who added multiple key transfers in the offseason. Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 9.7 points per game, while South Florida transfer Russel Tchewa leads the team with six rebounds per game. Senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim has been the top scorer, pouring in 16 points per game.

The Bulldogs have six players averaging at least seven points per game, so they have balance heading into this tournament. Miami has looked shaky defensively in its last two games, allowing a combined 152 points in its wins over UCF and FIU. Georgia has won four of its last five games in November, and it has generated some momentum in its last two game. See which team to pick here.

