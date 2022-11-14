Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Georgia

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-1; Georgia 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will be on the road. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stegeman Coliseum. Miami (Ohio) should still be riding high after a win, while UGA will be looking to right the ship.

The RedHawks simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Goshen Maple Leafs at home 87-44.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Friday, falling 81-71. Guard Kario Oquendo wasn't much of a difference maker for UGA; Oquendo played for 25 minutes with and four turnovers.

Miami (Ohio)'s victory brought them up to 1-1 while UGA's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The RedHawks come into the matchup boasting the 24th most steals per game in college basketball at 5.5. Less enviably, the Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 9.5 steals per game, the 40th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.