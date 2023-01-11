Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Georgia

Current Records: Mississippi State 12-3; Georgia 11-4

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs since Feb. 14 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UGA and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

UGA came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 82-75. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of guard Kario Oquendo, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, winning 64-54. MSU's forward Will McNair Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points in addition to seven rebounds. McNair Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Tennessee Volunteers last Tuesday. McNair Jr.'s points were the most he has had all year.

UGA ended up a good deal behind MSU when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 88-72. Maybe UGA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Mississippi State have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.