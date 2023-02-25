Who's Playing

Missouri @ Georgia

Current Records: Missouri 20-8; Georgia 16-12

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Mizzou and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Tigers should still be riding high after a victory, while UGA will be looking to right the ship.

Mizzou skirted by the Mississippi State Bulldogs 66-64 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Nick Honor with 0:04 remaining. Mizzou can attribute much of their success to guard D'Moi Hodge, who had 16 points along with three blocks, and guard Kobe Brown, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, UGA was pulverized by the Arkansas Razorbacks 97-65 on Tuesday. Guard Kario Oquendo (20 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Mizzou against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Mizzou's win brought them up to 20-8 while UGA's defeat pulled them down to 16-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mizzou enters the matchup with 79.8 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, UGA has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against UGA.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.54

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Missouri have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia.