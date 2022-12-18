Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Georgia

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-3; Georgia 7-3

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Marquette Golden Eagles last week was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 79-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UGA was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 79-77 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The top scorers for UGA were guard Terry Roberts (16 points) and guard Kario Oquendo (15 points).

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-7-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 7-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame is stumbling into the game with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.7 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 25th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.49

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Irish, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.