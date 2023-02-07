Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Georgia

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-14; Georgia 14-9

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UGA was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 82-57 punch to the gut against the Texas A&M Aggies. A silver lining for UGA was the play of guard Justin Hill, who had 20 points. Hill's performance made up for a slower game against the Auburn Tigers last Wednesday. Hill's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss was just more heartbreak for Ole Miss, who fell 63-61 when the teams previously met last March. Guard TJ Caldwell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UGA is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

UGA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rebels in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 62-58. Will UGA repeat their success, or does Ole Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ole Miss.