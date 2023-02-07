Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Georgia
Current Records: Ole Miss 9-14; Georgia 14-9
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
UGA was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 82-57 punch to the gut against the Texas A&M Aggies. A silver lining for UGA was the play of guard Justin Hill, who had 20 points. Hill's performance made up for a slower game against the Auburn Tigers last Wednesday. Hill's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss was just more heartbreak for Ole Miss, who fell 63-61 when the teams previously met last March. Guard TJ Caldwell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UGA is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
UGA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rebels in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 62-58. Will UGA repeat their success, or does Ole Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Georgia 62 vs. Ole Miss 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Georgia 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia 78 vs. Ole Miss 74
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia 81 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Jan 25, 2020 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71