Georgia vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss basketball game

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Georgia

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Georgia 11-7

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Stegeman Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

One thing holding Ole Miss back was the mediocre play of G Breein Tyree, who did not have his best game; he played for 38 minutes with.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 89-79. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: F Rayshaun Hammonds (16), G Anthony Edwards (16), G Tye Fagan (14), and F Toumani Camara (10). Fagan's performance made up for a slower contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Ole Miss got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia and Ole Miss both have three wins in their last six games.

  • Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
Our Latest Stories