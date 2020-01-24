Georgia vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Georgia

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Georgia 11-7

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Stegeman Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

One thing holding Ole Miss back was the mediocre play of G Breein Tyree, who did not have his best game; he played for 38 minutes with.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 89-79. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: F Rayshaun Hammonds (16), G Anthony Edwards (16), G Tye Fagan (14), and F Toumani Camara (10). Fagan's performance made up for a slower contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Ole Miss got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia and Ole Miss both have three wins in their last six games.