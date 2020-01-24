Georgia vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Georgia
Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Georgia 11-7
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Stegeman Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
One thing holding Ole Miss back was the mediocre play of G Breein Tyree, who did not have his best game; he played for 38 minutes with.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 89-79. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: F Rayshaun Hammonds (16), G Anthony Edwards (16), G Tye Fagan (14), and F Toumani Camara (10). Fagan's performance made up for a slower contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ole Miss got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia and Ole Miss both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home