Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 SEC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The 2020 SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday night with a matchup between the 13th-seeded Georgia Bulldogs and the 12th-seeded Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia (15-16) has lost two in a row, including a 30-point loss to LSU on Saturday, while Ole Miss (15-16) lost by 25 to rival Mississippi State on Saturday to halt a two-game win streak. The Rebels are built around a veteran backcourt led by All-SEC guard Breein Tyree, while the Bulldogs counter with youth and athleticism, typified by Anthony Edwards, who was named Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Rebels are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 144. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks, check out the 2020 SEC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Georgia vs. Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament 2020. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Ole Miss vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Georgia vs. Ole Miss over-under: 144

Georgia vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -175, Georgia +148

MISS: G Devontae Shuler has hit nine of his 18 three-pointers the past five games.

UGA: G Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.3 points over the past four games.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss is 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games, and Tyree is the catalyst for the offense. The 6-foot-2 senior goes all-out on both ends, leading the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game while dishing out 2.6 assists and getting 1.3 steals. Junior Devontae Shuler gets a team-high 3.3 assists, is the second-leading scorer at 11.5 and leads the team in steals at 1.7. Tyree and Shuler also combine to pull down 9.2 rebounds per contest.

The Rebels are 9-8-1 in SEC games, and sophomores Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen also score in double figures, with Hinson at 10.2 and also snagging 4.7 boards. Buffen scores 10.1 and gets 6.1 rebounds, and he also gets 1.5 of the team's 7.2 steals per game. Hinson, Tyree and Shuler have combined to make 151-of-430 3-point tries, a 35.1-percent success rate. Junior forward Khadim Sy scores 9.1 points and combines with Buffen for 1.7 blocks per game.

Why Georgia can cover

Even so, the Rebels aren't a lock to cover the Ole Miss vs. Georgia spread. Georgia is 12-6 against the spread with equal rest, and the roster is loaded with young talent. Edwards was rated the No. 2 recruit in the nation, and he has lived up to that, ranking third in the conference in scoring at 19.5 points per contest. The 6-foot-5 guard also averages more than five rebounds, nearly three assists and gets a team-high 1.4 steals.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler sets the table for the Bulldogs, who are 8-7 against the spread as an underdog. The 5-foot-10 freshman leads the team in assists at 4.4 per game and scores 8.8 points. Junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds is the top rebounder at 7.3 and is second in scoring (12.6) while freshman forward Toumani Camara and senior guard Jordan Harris each score 6.5 and combine for more than eight rebounds.

How to make Georgia vs. Ole Miss picks

