Who's Playing

Rider @ Georgia

Current Records: Rider 5-5; Georgia 9-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Rider Broncs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Bulldogs netted a 72-65 win over the Chattanooga Mocs last week. Four players on UGA scored in the double digits: guard Kario Oquendo (22), guard Terry Roberts (14), center Braelen Bridges (12), and forward Jailyn Ingram (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rider beat the Marist Red Foxes 77-71 last Thursday.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped UGA to 9-3 and the Broncs to 5-5. Kario Oquendo will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Rider's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.