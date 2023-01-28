Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Georgia
Current Records: South Carolina 8-12; Georgia 13-7
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
UGA has to be aching after a bruising 70-41 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of guard Terry Roberts, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, USC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against the Florida Gators on Wednesday. USC was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by forward Gregory Jackson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
The losses put the Bulldogs at 13-7 and the Gamecocks at 8-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
Series History
South Carolina have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Georgia.
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Carolina 80 vs. Georgia 68
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina 83 vs. Georgia 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Carolina 91 vs. Georgia 70
- Jan 27, 2021 - South Carolina 83 vs. Georgia 59
- Feb 26, 2020 - South Carolina 94 vs. Georgia 90
- Feb 12, 2020 - South Carolina 75 vs. Georgia 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - South Carolina 66 vs. Georgia 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Carolina 86 vs. Georgia 80
- Feb 21, 2018 - South Carolina 66 vs. Georgia 57
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Carolina 64 vs. Georgia 57
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Georgia 75
- Jan 04, 2017 - South Carolina 67 vs. Georgia 61
- Mar 11, 2016 - Georgia 65 vs. South Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2016 - Georgia 74 vs. South Carolina 72
- Feb 02, 2016 - Georgia 69 vs. South Carolina 56