Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Georgia

Current Records: South Carolina 8-12; Georgia 13-7

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-12 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs and USC will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

UGA has to be aching after a bruising 70-41 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. One thing holding UGA back was the mediocre play of guard Terry Roberts, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, USC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against the Florida Gators on Wednesday. USC was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by forward Gregory Jackson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 13-7 and the Gamecocks at 8-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Georgia.