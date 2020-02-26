Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven model

The Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-11 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Bulldogs are 14-13 overall and 3-7 on the road. Georgia is aiming for a third consecutive victory. South Carolina, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a third straight loss. The Gamecocks are favored by 5.5-points in the latest South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. Georgia spread: South Carolina -5.5

South Carolina vs. Georgia over-under: 150 points

South Carolina vs. Georgia money line: South Carolina -247, Georgia +201

What you need to know about South Carolina

South Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as the Gamecocks fell 86-80 to the LSU Tigers. Five players scored in double figures: Keyshawn Bryant (15), Jair Bolden (15), Jermaine Couisnard (15), AJ Lawson (13), and Maik Kotsar (10). LSU led by as many as 19 points. The Gamecocks closed to within four points with 17.9 seconds left, but a pair of LSU free throws iced the game.

Despite their most recent setback, the Gamecocks will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can secure a victory. That's because South Carolina dominated Georgia on Feb. 12, cruising to an easy 75-59 victory. Plus, the Gamecocks are 7-0 in their last seven meetings against Georgia.

What you need to know about Georgia

UGA earned a thrilling win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 80-78. Tyree Crump hit a 35-foot three-point attempt at the buzzer. Anthony Edwards had 19 points, while Jordan Harris picked up 17 points in addition to five rebounds. Georgia overcame a five-point deficit with 22.5 seconds left.

Georgia features an explosive offense that is averaging 75.6 points per game this season. The Bulldogs are led by Edwards, who's averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

