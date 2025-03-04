The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs in SEC play on Tuesday. Both South Carolina and Georgia have had their share of SEC troubles, but are generating better results lately. South Carolina (12-17, 2-14 SEC) is coming off just its second SEC victory of the season, knocking off Arkansas, 72-53, at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, Georgia (18-11, 6-10) has won back-to-back games following a four-game losing streak and most recently defeated Texas, 83-67, on the road on Saturday. Georgia defeated South Carolina, 71-60, at home on Jan. 28 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Georgia vs. South Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the South Carolina vs. Georgia game:

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread: South Carolina -1.5

Georgia vs. South Carolina over/under: 137.5 points

Georgia vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina -120, Georgia +100

GEOR: The Bulldogs have covered the spread in three straight games

SC: The Gamecocks are 10-7 against the spread (ATS) at home this season

Georgia vs. South Carolina picks: See picks here

Georgia vs. South Carolina streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs, a 10-seed in the latest projections from CBS's Jerry Palm, are coming off an 83-67 road victory over Texas on Saturday, less than a week after knocking off the No. 3 team in the nation. Georgia defeated No. 3 Florida, 88-83, on Feb. 25. Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. had a season-high 26 points against Texas after scoring 21 points against Florida, making 7 of 12 3-pointers (58.3%) over the two games. The Bulldogs shot better than 50% from the field in both victories. Freshman forward Asa Newell, a top 20 overall player in the Class of 2024 out of high school by 247Sports, leads Georgia at 15.2 points per game.

Georgia has the No. 5 scoring defense (73.2 ppg) on the fifth-lowest shooting percentage against (42.8%) in SEC play this season. South Carolina is the worst scoring offense in the conference (65.8 ppg) with the second-lowest field goal percentage (41.2%). Meanwhile, South Carolina is allowing the second-highest field goal percentage against (48.4%) as Georgia enters playing arguably its best basketball of the season. See which team to pick here.

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks have won two of their last three games, most recently defeating Arkansas, 72-53, at home as 1.5-point favorites, a similar situation to Tuesday. South Carolina defeated Texas, 84-69, on Feb. 22 after losing its first 13 SEC contests. South Carolina held Arkansas to 28.8% shooting from the field, including 3 of 22 (13.6%) on 3-pointers, and never trailed in the contest.

Sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina in points (16.8) and rebounds (8.4) this season, and he had a season-high 35 points with seven rebounds against Arkansas. Murray-Boyles shot 12 of 16 from the field after having 27 points on 10 of 11 shooting in a 101-71 loss to No. 14 Missouri on Tuesday. The sophomore is tied for fifth in SEC games with 16.9 ppg and he's averaging 28 ppg over his last three contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia vs. South Carolina picks

The model has simulated South Carolina vs. Georgia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Carolina vs. Georgia spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 221-162 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.