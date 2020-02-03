Georgia vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Georgia

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-9; Georgia 11-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 4-0 against the Georgia Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success this afternoon. A&M is on the road again this afternoon and plays against UGA at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Aggies aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, A&M beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-58 on Tuesday. Guard Wendell Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for A&M.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-69 to the Missouri Tigers. UGA got a solid performance out of guard Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

A&M's victory brought them up to 10-9 while UGA's defeat pulled them down to 11-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: A&M rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. But UGA enters the matchup with 7.6 steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.