Georgia vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M basketball game

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Georgia

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-9; Georgia 11-9

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 74.7 points per contest before their contest on Saturday. UGA and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-69 to the Missouri Tigers. Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory. Guard Wendell Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for A&M.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, UGA lost to A&M on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.

  • Feb 12, 2019 - Texas A&M 73 vs. Georgia 56
  • Feb 28, 2018 - Texas A&M 61 vs. Georgia 60
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Texas A&M 63 vs. Georgia 62
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Texas A&M 79 vs. Georgia 45
