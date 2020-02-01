Georgia vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Georgia

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-9; Georgia 11-9

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 74.7 points per contest before their contest on Saturday. UGA and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-69 to the Missouri Tigers. Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory. Guard Wendell Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for A&M.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, UGA lost to A&M on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.