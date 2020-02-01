Georgia vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Georgia
Current Records: Texas A&M 10-9; Georgia 11-9
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 74.7 points per contest before their contest on Saturday. UGA and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-69 to the Missouri Tigers. Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory. Guard Wendell Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for A&M.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, UGA lost to A&M on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Texas A&M 73 vs. Georgia 56
- Feb 28, 2018 - Texas A&M 61 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas A&M 63 vs. Georgia 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas A&M 79 vs. Georgia 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis vs. UConn: Preview, prediction
The Huskies will try to secure their first road win of the season when they face the Tigers...
-
Top 25 And 1: UK-Auburn highlights slate
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are trying to get their first win over a ranked opponent this season
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home