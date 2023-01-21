Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Georgia

Current Records: Vanderbilt 9-9; Georgia 13-5

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Vanderbilt and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Commodores ended up a good deal behind the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-66. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UGA received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 85-71 to the Kentucky Wildcats. Guard Terry Roberts (21 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Vanderbilt was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in March of last year, breezing past the Bulldogs 86-51. The Commodores' victory shoved UGA out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia and Vanderbilt both have five wins in their last ten games.