Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Georgia

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stegeman Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 6-26 year, UGA is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Western Carolina (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs ranked second worst with respect to points allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 78.5 on average. Western Carolina experienced some struggles of their own as they were 10th worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 77.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

UGA has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -100

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia have won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last eight years.