Georgia way better than Alabama in basketball game before CFP championship

If Saturday's result between Alabama and Georgia in basketball is foreshadowing of things to come in the College Football Playoff title game, Bulldogs fans are in for quite a celebration on Monday night.

The Dawgs chewed up and spit out the Crimson Tide in Athens, Georgia 65-46, limiting Alabama to just 30 percent shooting from the floor and 17 percent (4 of 23) from the 3-point line. Alabama players not named Collin Sexton combined for just 23 points on 8 of 41 shooting and nine turnovers.

That pedestrian offensive outing come Monday evening would make Nick Saban none too happy.

Meanwhile, Georgia shot 34 percent from the floor and 31 percent from the 3-point line (9 of 29), effectively putting a herculean 26-point, 11-rebound effort from Yante Maten to use and squeezing the life out of Bama, along with its increasingly dim NCAA Tournament hopes.

Georgia coach Mark Fox said the Bulldogs wore “silver britches” on Saturday in support of the UGa football team. “Once we did that, we had to back it up.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) January 6, 2018

Since a 5-0 start for the Tide, they have skidded to a putrid 4-6, including a 1-2 start in SEC play. And while their Big Dance hopes aren't completely dashed, they've effectively put themselves in a hole early in the season and need a pretty drastic turnaround to have hopes of an NCAA Tournament appearance. Before Saturday's games, CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm had Alabama a No. 10 seed and one of the last four teams in his bracket projection. Palm had Georgia a No. 9 seed.

If you're a Georgia fan, though, you've got to like how this one turned out. A beatdown of Alabama ahead of Monday's title game could be a good precursor for Monday's title game. But if you're an Alabama fan, perhaps this isn't a dooming outcome: this crushing loss on the hardwood might give Nick Saban another chance to push the narrative to his team that they are an underdog going into Monday, even if the Tide's a 4-point favorite.