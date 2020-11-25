It's not just any ordinary Wednesday today -- for many, it's the final day of your work/school week as we head into a long holiday weekend. If you find yourself in that category, congratulations are in order! You deserve a break and I hope you've got something special planned over the next few days. (FYI, I will be with you tomorrow morning to preview the NFL games and make bad Thanksgiving jokes.)

It's also not an ordinary Wednesday because today marks the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season. As you might imagine, we're going to be talking quite a bit about that this morning. I will say this, though: it feels a bit weird having college hoops back considering the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament earlier in the year was essentially the first domino in the unraveling of the 2020 sports schedule. And yet all these months later, COVID-19 is still as present as ever as we kick off a new season. It's difficult to wrap your head around, right?

In any case, it's a big day today so let's attack it with conviction.

📰 What you need to know

1. College basketball, hello! 🏀

We've been pretty light on the sports schedule of late but there's good news today: College basketball is pulling up a seat at the table. At this point, it probably goes without saying that it's going to be a weird, unprecedented season. And with COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, it's gonna be a challenge to navigate the pandemic.

But we can all hope for the best and be grateful for the influx of action to watch/bet on, so that's what we'll do right now. With the season kicking into gear, our college basketball crew has been hard at work to help get you ready. Let's dive into what you need to know:

So, who are the best teams in the country? In his final preseason Bracketology column, Jerry Palm has provided plenty of useful info -- including how the NCAA Tournament may be impacted by modified schedules this season -- and, of course, he's projected the top teams in the country. Gonzaga is the top overall seed while Baylor, Villanova and Virginia are also getting love

You know what teams are good, so now you need to know which events to keep track of. Lucky for you, we've got a ranking of the best early-season tournaments and events that will set the tone for the rest of the season Canceled games tracker: It's 2020 and, as we've seen with many other sports returning to play, things don't always go according to plan thanks to COVID-19. You can keep up with the list of notable postponements/cancellations right here

It's 2020 and, as we've seen with many other sports returning to play, things don't always go according to plan thanks to COVID-19. You can keep up with the list of notable postponements/cancellations right here Best teams in every state: We've covered the best teams in the country but what about the best teams in every individual state? That's a job that's been tackled by our college hoops expert Matt Norlander, who is always impressively thorough. You can find his full rankings here

Things haven't gone all that smoothly in the world of college football recently, so I'll go ahead and approach this college basketball season with some guarded optimism and excitement. All I know is that if we don't have March Madness for the second year in a row, I'm going to lose my mind. Please let everything work out 🙏

2. College Football Playoff Rankings are here 🏈

CBS Sports graphic

The college football scene might be a little messy right now but the first edition of this season's College Football Playoff Rankings was released last night, so now the finish line is officially in sight. The rankings didn't really bring any massive surprises, but let's see where we stand at the top:

Not a big shock there considering 'Bama and the Fighting Irish are undefeated this year, while the Tigers have one loss. Ohio State is a weird team to evaluate because they started their season late and they've only played four games. (Though it's probably fair to anticipate them moving up a few slots if they continue to dominate.)

Meanwhile, the Aggies are the first team out because their lone loss on the year came to Alabama, and Florida is right outside of the top five (No. 6) because their lone loss came to the Aggies. The rankings could end up getting a little tough if we see a major upset or two from here until the end of the season, especially since strength of schedule is apparently still a factor even though it's tough to see that as a legitimate metric with most teams playing conference-only schedules.

Some thoughts from our Jerry Palm, who expects some shakeups in the weeks ahead:

Palm: "Keep in mind that these rankings do not work like the AP Top 25 where teams generally hold their spots if they continue to win and move up when teams ahead of them lose. There is some of that type of movement, but I expect even more volatility than usual among teams that are continuing to win due to the chaotic schedules caused by the pandemic."

If you're interested in some reactions to the first set of rankings, our Barrett Sallee provided his picks for overrated and underrated teams in the top 25 yesterday.

3. Recapping Champions League Matchday 4 ⚽



Champions League was back in action yesterday and it was a pretty big day across the slate. Four teams -- Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla -- qualified for the knockout round while PSG secured a massive win over RB Leipzig to stay alive. You can check out yesterday's full results (as well as some of the day's best highlights) before getting ready for another day ahead.

We've got some storylines that are worth monitoring heading into today's action:

It's kill or be killed for Inter: The match of the day is Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid and a lot hangs in the balance for the Italian side. Anything other than a win would be devastating for Inter's hopes of staying in contention

The match of the day is and a lot hangs in the balance for the Italian side. Anything other than a win would be devastating for Inter's hopes of staying in contention Ajax and Atalanta vying for second place in Group D: The two clubs are still contending for second place behind Liverpool and they'll meet one another in the final match of the group stage later on. Atalanta has a much tougher matchup today as they'll face Liverpool while Ajax goes against Midtjylland

If you want our soccer team's breakdowns and picks for today, feel free to dive into those right here. (Oh, and here's a reminder that all Champions League matches can be streamed on CBS All-Access. Just trying to secure that holiday bonus from my bosses!)

4. NHL teams already dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks 🏒

USATSI

We still have no idea when the next NHL season is going to start, which is extremely frustrating for those of us craving meaningful hockey again. But while the details of a 2021 season are being hashed out between the league and NHLPA, players and teams continue to try their best to stay prepared via workouts and training.

Unfortunately for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Golden Knights, they've already found themselves with COVID-19 outbreaks in these initial preparations.

The Blue Jackets announced that "several" players have recently tested positive for coronavirus and are quarantining

The team's facilities have been shutdown temporarily since November 16. They expect to reopen the facilities next week

Blue Jackets, via statement: "The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff, community at large as set by the NHL, local, state, and national agencies. The club anticipates players returning to our facilities next week for voluntary on and off-ice workouts."

"The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff, community at large as set by the NHL, local, state, and national agencies. The club anticipates players returning to our facilities next week for voluntary on and off-ice workouts." The Golden Knights have also had four players test positive and have reason to believe that more positive tests could be coming in the days ahead

I suppose this is a good time to provide a reminder that the league conducted 33,174 COVID-19 tests during the course of its playoff run in two hub cities (Toronto and Edmonton) and had zero positive cases. I wonder if the league will once again try to place an emphasis on keeping teams north of the border and/or in bubble cities, at least until things stabilize in America.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch today

USATSI

🏀 Illinois State vs. No. 23 Ohio State, 2:00 p.m. | OSU -18 | TV: ESPN

⚽ Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, 3:00 p.m. | TV: CBS All-Access

⚽ Liverpool vs. Atalanta, 3:00 p.m. | TV: CBS All-Access

📝 Top scores from last night

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0



Neymar's early penalty conversion was the difference at Parc des Princes.

💵 Winning wagers: PSG -167, Under (3.5)