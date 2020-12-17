College basketball's nonconference schedule received a big addition Thursday, when No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 17 Virginia announced they will play each other on Dec. 26. The game, to be broadcast on CBS, is set for 4 p.m. ET at DIckie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The matchup should help make up for time lost by both programs due to issues with COVID-19. The Cavaliers have not played since a 71-64 overtime win over Kent State on Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 issues within their program. Gonzaga has not played since Dec. 2, when it beat West Virginia 87-82 in Indianapolis.

Virginia's pause forced it to miss quality non conference games against Michigan State and Villanova, as well as a conference game with Wake Forest. Gonzaga's forced it to miss five scheduled non conference games, including a highly anticipated showdown against No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 5. That game was called off less than two hours before tip due to COVID-19 issues in the Gonzaga program.

Both are scheduled to have tune-up opportunities before playing each other. Gonzaga's first game back from its hiatus is Saturday at noon Eastern against No. 3 Iowa on CBS, and the Bulldogs are also scheduled to host Northwestern State on Monday.

Virginia is scheduled to play William & Mary on Dec. 22. If everything goes according to plan and Gonzaga and Virginia play on Dec. 26, it will be the ultimate clash in styles. Gonzaga averaged 93 points per game during a 3-0 start that included three victories over major conference opponents. But Virginia allowed just 57.3 points per game during a 3-1 start.