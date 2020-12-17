No. 1 Gonzaga and its star-studded roster, incredibly and somewhat laughably, just got a midseason upgrade. The Zags announced Thursday that four-star Class of 2021 recruit Ben Gregg, a star prospect from Oregon who rates No. 60 nationally in the 247Sports Composite, has graduated high school early and will join the program for the 2020-2021 season after passing university health protocols.

Gregg was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a junior at Clackamas High School last season. A 6-foot-10 power forward, Gregg brings good size, scoring and rebounding ability to a frontcourt at Gonzaga filled with future pros.

"Ben is a super-skilled forward, that's a coach's kid," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in his signing day release. "He's been a guard his whole life, and now he's grown to 6-10. He is going to be a great face-up player for us at the forward spot. He grew up rooting for the Zags, and it's awesome to have someone that wants to be a part of this so badly."

It's hard to imagine how the Bulldogs, who boast the No. 2 offense in adjusted efficiency thus far this season and have ranked No. 1 in the AP polls since the preseason, could work Gregg into the mix with Drew Timme, Anton Watson and Corey Kispert all playing quality minutes. Yet Gregg's skill set as a multi-faceted big man with guard skills fits the mold of former Gonzaga bigs who found success at Gonzaga like Killian Tillie, suggesting potentially that he may be too talented to keep sidelined.

It's a luxury addition to be sure for the Zags as they gear up for league play in two weeks, and also for Gregg, whose early graduation frees him up to join a true title contender in a season that won't count against his NCAA eligibility.

"I've looked up to the Gonzaga men's basketball team since I was a little kid and to be able to put on the Bulldog uniform is going to be surreal," said Gregg.