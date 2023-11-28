Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-3, Gonzaga 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Cal-Baker. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Cal-Baker. found out the hard way. Their bruising 59-40 defeat to the Texans might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 69-65 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Anton Watson, who scored 32 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

While only Cal-Baker. took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Gonzaga, as the team is favored by a full 28.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal-Baker.: they have a less-than-stellar 1-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal-Baker. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won both of the games they've played against Cal-Baker. in the last 5 years.