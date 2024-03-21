Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: McNeese 28-3, Gonzaga 24-6

What to Know

McNeese has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in a Southland postseason contest. McNeese's defense has only allowed 61.7 points per game this season, so Gonzaga's offense will have their work cut out for them.

McNeese earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 92-76 victory over the Colonels.

Shahada Wells was his usual excellent self, scoring 27 points along with six assists and three steals. He hasn't dropped below three steals for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Javohn Garcia, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Gonzaga's good fortune finally ran out last Tuesday. They fell 69-60 to the Gaels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Gonzaga has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Gonzaga saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anton Watson, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ryan Nembhard was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 30-3 with that victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 25-7.

McNeese is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Gonzaga is a solid 7-point favorite against McNeese, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

