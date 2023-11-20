Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Purdue 3-0, Gonzaga 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Purdue has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Boilermakers beat the Musketeers 83-71.

Zach Edey was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Edey is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Fletcher Loyer, who earned 11 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Gonzaga proved on Tuesday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 123-57 victory over the Mountaineers. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-30.

The Boilermakers pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 53.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've drained 56.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Purdue strolled past Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 84-66. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Gonzaga have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.