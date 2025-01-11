Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Wash. State 13-4, Gonzaga 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.20

What to Know

Wash. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Cougars were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Wash. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Pacific on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 95-94 to the Tigers on a last-minute jump shot From Lamar Washington. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (91), the Cougars still had to take the loss.

Wash. State's loss came about despite a quality game from Ethan Price, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Price a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of LeJuan Watts, who posted 16 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga waltzed into their match on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They walked away with a 93-80 victory over the Toreros.

Gonzaga's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ben Gregg, who went 9 for 12 en route to 23 points. Another player making a difference was Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 19 rebounds.

Gonzaga was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego only posted seven.

Wash. State's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-4. As for Gonzaga, they pushed their record up to 13-4 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wash. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wash. State came up short against Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in December of 2015, falling 69-60. Can Wash. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 17.5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165 points.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 10 years.