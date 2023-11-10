Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Yale 1-0, Gonzaga 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at McCarthey Athletic Center.

A big factor in this game might be turnovers, as these two were some of the best in the league in that department last year. Gonzaga were ranked 29th in the nation in turnovers last season, having averaged 10.7 per game. Yale did well in that department too, as they were ranked 47th with an average of 11.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Gonzaga had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 26-5 record. Similarly, Yale also had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 20-7 record.

Looking ahead to Friday, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Gonzaga ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 24-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $388.61. On the other hand, Yale was 5-3 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 12-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

