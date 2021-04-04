Just because March has ended, doesn't mean that the Madness has to come to a close too. The ending of the Final Four matchup between Gonzaga and UCLA's proved just that on Saturday with an absolutely remarkable ending.

With less than one second remaining in overtime, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs called game with a deep three-point heave, pulling up and banking in one of the most incredible shots in NCAA Tournament history. His game-winner gave No. 1 seed Gonzaga a 93-92 win over No. 11 seed UCLA in a back and forth instant classic that will go down in tournament history as one of the greatest endings the event has ever had.

The game as a whole drew the eyes of many around the NBA and sports world at large as it unfolded became one for the ages. Eventually, not only did the game take over the timeline, but the Suggs buzzer-beater caused a sports explosion where seemingly everyone on Twitter posted some form of "oh my god" and there was nothing but pure shock to be found.

If you missed it, or just want to relive the incredible ending, here's Jalen Suggs etching his name in March Madness lore.

And now, some of the highlights from social media that came as a result of the best game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Gonzaga players in the NBA were thrilled at the stunning ending, and didn't hold back their excitement at seeing the Bulldogs knock of a blue blood in the Final Four and continue their unbeaten season with a chance at a national title and college basketball immortality still alive.

Former UCLA Bruins took to Twitter as well, expressing their disbelief at the ending, including Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love -- who played on UCLA's last Final Four team in 2008 -- and went through an entire range of emotions after the crushing loss.