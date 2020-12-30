Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a right leg injury. Suggs did not play in Gonzaga's game Monday against Northern Arizona and was expected to test out the leg Tuesday against Dixie State in pregame, but ultimately did not play. He sustained the injury on Saturday in the team's 98-75 win over Virginia.

"We'll see how he does in warm-up and make a call [Tuesday on whether he plays against Dixie State]," Few said via ESPN.com on Monday after the team shellacked Northern Arizona to the tune of 88-58.

Given that Suggs wasn't ruled out until the final hour, it would seem to bode well for his long-term health and the prognosis of whatever is ailing him. But it's the second injury he's sustained this season that's caused a stir for the Bulldogs after a scary ankle injury he suffered against West Virginia. He returned to that game in the second half.

Suggs' season otherwise has been nothing short of stupendous. He's had one of the best seasons among all freshmen in college basketball thus far, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the top-ranked Bulldogs, all on a veteran-laden roster. Entering the season he was considered a one-and-done caliber talent and potential lottery pick, but has already solidified his standing as a potential No. 1 pick contender for the 2021 draft because of his ability to create offense, handle the ball and shoot it.