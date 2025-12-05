Ranked teams looking to get back on track meet when the 11th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs face the 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a key early-season non-conference matchup as part of the 2025 Music City Madness event. Gonzaga suffered a 101-61 setback against Michigan on Wednesday, while Kentucky dropped a 67-64 decision against North Carolina on Tuesday. The Zags (7-1), who finished second in the West Coast Conference at 14-4 and were 26-9 overall a year ago, are 2-1 against ranked foes. The Wildcats (5-3), who tied for sixth in the Southeastern Conference at 10-8 and were 24-12 overall, are 0-3 against ranked opponents.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 2-2, but Kentucky rallied from 16 points down at the half to defeat Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime at Seattle last season. Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Gonzaga vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky spread: Gonzaga -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gonzaga vs. Kentucky over/under: 159.5 points Gonzaga vs. Kentucky money line: Gonzaga -216, Kentucky +179 Gonzaga vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine Gonzaga vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Gonzaga vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (157.5 points). The over has hit in each of the last three meetings between the teams. Gonzaga has gone over in three of its last four games, while Kentucky has gone over in four of its last seven games.

The model projects Gonzaga to have three players register 12.5 points or more, led by Graham Ike's projected 16.3 points. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are projected to have five players scoring 10.2-plus points, led by Jaland Lowe with 13.3 points.

