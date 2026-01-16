Gonzaga star big man Braden Huff will miss 4-8 weeks with a left knee injury, a school spokesperson said. Huff suffered the injury in practice earlier this week.

Huff, a junior, has been terrific for the No. 9 Bulldogs this season. His 17.8 points per game leads the team and represents a 6.8-points-per-game jump from last season. He's also shooting a team-best 66.2% from the field while averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, second to fellow big man Graham Ike.

Huff had several impressive games to fuel the Bulldogs' strong non-conference display, including 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a win over then-No. 18 Kentucky in early December. A few weeks later, he posted a career-high 37 points in a win over Campbell, and more recently, he had 28 points to lift Gonzaga to an overtime win over Seattle.

Gonzaga currently sits at 17-1 (5-0 WCC) on the season with its only loss to Michigan, currently the No. 4 team in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs are a projected No. 4 seed in CBS Sports' Bracketology.

If Huff returns on the earlier end of the projected recovery timeline, he'd be back in plenty of time to ramp up ahead of the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament. However, if it's closer to the eight-week mark, things would get tight. Eight weeks from Thursday's news is March 12; the first round of the NCAA Tournament begins March 19.