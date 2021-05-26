Gonzaga star post player Drew Timme announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season after averaging 19 points and seven rebounds while shooting 65.5% from the floor this past season. Timme led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding as they finished 31-1 with a loss to Baylor in the national title game.

"After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga," Timme said. "I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I've learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again."

Timme's return solidifies Gonzaga's place as a likely national title contender in the 2021-22 season. Though starters Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs are departing, the Bulldogs are welcoming the nation's No. 2 recruiting class. Headlining that class is No. 1 overall prospect Chet Holmgren, a 7-footer who will likely start in the frontcourt with Timme.

Figuring out how to effectively deploy the 6-foot-10 Timme and taller Holmgren in the same lineup will be a good problem to have for veteran coach Mark Few. In addition to Holmgren, five-star guard Hunter Sallis, four-star guard Nolan Hickman and four-star center Kaden Perry are also committed as part of the program's 2021 class. Former Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard is set to join Timme as the Bulldogs' only other returning starter.